Russians struck Nikopol with heavy artillery: one civilian injured, gas mains damaged

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 May 2023, 20:42
As a result of the Russian shelling of the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three private houses were destroyed, seven more houses and a church were damaged.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Oleksandr Saiuk, Mayor of Nikopol

Quote: "During the day, shelling did not cease in Nikopol [and the area around it – ed.]. The Russians covered the area with heavy artillery thrice: they hit Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] .

A 29-year-old man was injured, he is in stable condition. Another 71-year-old woman was rescued."

 

Details: In Nikopol, Russian shells destroyed three private houses, an outbuilding. A church, a warehouse building, a store, seven private houses, the same number of outbuildings, and two cars were damaged by shelling as well.

 

Gas pipelines and power lines were damaged; experts are working to restore them, said Saiuk.

Advertisement: