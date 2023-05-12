All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief explains how military leadership prepared for Russia's invasion

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 May 2023, 22:32
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief explains how military leadership prepared for Russia's invasion
screenshot

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the Ukrainian military leadership was preparing for Russia's invasion by working out various options for countering it.

Source: Zaluzhnyi in an interview with Dmytro Komarov in the film Rik. Za Kadrom (A Year. Behind the scenes).

Quote: "I had analysed all possible actions in my head, and sometimes it became very, very difficult for me, but it made me and my team, the General Staff, including the commanders, look for a way to act in conditions where the enemy would have an upper hand; where it would be an offensive coming from almost all fronts, and it would be pretty powerful and relatively rapid.

Advertisement:

Around the end of February, we probably exhausted all the possibilities in our imagination of what we could do."

Details: Zaluzhnyi has said that various options were worked out, and a huge range of measures was taken to completely change the air defence configuration and preserve capacity.

Quote: "Our brigades could move from Zakarpattia to Kyiv Oblast, Kherson Oblast and eventually end up in Odesa Oblast. A large set of exercises was conducted, and not just one, which allowed us to completely change the configuration of the air defence forces, and as a result, preserve this potential, which is still in place."

More details: Zaluzhnyi has promised to talk about this in more detail later when it is possible.

He added that the complex set of measures taken helped to develop an option that worked during the invasion by the occupiers.

Quote: "This whole complex that we conducted led us to believe that there was only one option that could work in this situation. It consisted of inflicting maximum losses on the enemy in a short period of time so that they would refuse to continue these actions on a larger territory of Ukraine. And it worked."

