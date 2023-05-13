Kyiv Oblast: there is a threat of UAVs, air defence is activated

The air-raid siren was announced in Kyiv Oblast due to the threat of attacks with Russian UAVs, and air defence was activated.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Kyiv Oblast!

The threat of attack by enemy UAVs. Air defence forces are deployed to destroy targets."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration called on citizens to stay in shelters and not record or spread photos and videos of "the work of our defenders".

