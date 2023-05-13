Ukraine's defenders strike 15 clusters Russian manpower and down 22 drones

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck 14 areas where Russian manpower was concentrated, two command posts and other important Russian targets; they also shot down 22 Russian drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 13 May

Details: Occupiers launched seven missile and 49 air strikes, and carried out 81 attacks using the multiple-launcher rocket systems during the day. Invaders once again deployed S-300 missile systems to attack Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Zaporizhzhia.

The threat of further missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high as the Russians continue to use terror tactics.

The Russians continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. In total, the occupiers carried out 47 attacks on these fronts over the last day, with Bakhmut and Marinka remaining at the epicentre of the fighting.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Karpovychi and Medvedivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Sohany, Volfyne, Slavhorod and Popivka in Sumy Oblast; as well as Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Nesterne and Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, during the day, the Russians attempted to improve their tactical position and carried out offensive actions in the area of Masyutivka, but had no success. Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Mytrofanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked the settlements along the contact line, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast; Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to advance. Fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochky. Occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bohdanivka, Bakhmut and New-York. Vasyukivka, Fedorivka Druha, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Pivdenne, Toretsk, Druzhba, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka and Vodiane and attacked the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled numerous Russian attacks near the town of Marinka. At the same time, the settlements of Hostre, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Marinka and Pobeda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions during the day. Occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka settlements. Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka came under Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the occupiers continue to conduct defensive actions. Invaders carried out airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka and Chervone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast. Meanwhile, Russians carried out attacks on the settlements near the contact line, including Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohirya, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Novopavlivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kozatske, Ivanivka, Sadove and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 12 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated over the day and five strikes on anti-aircraft systems.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders shot down 22 Russian UAVs of different types.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two command posts, three clusters of Russian military manpower, seven artillery units at firing positions, an ammunition storage depot and two electronic warfare stations.

