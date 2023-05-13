Russian forces replenish their ranks with soldiers who underwent mental disorders treatment – Ukraine's General Staff
Saturday, 13 May 2023, 09:02
Due to major losses in the war, the Russian occupying forces have been replenishing their ranks with soldiers who have undergone treatment and rehabilitation for mental disorders.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "In order to backfill the losses in manpower, one of the enemy's units operating in the Svatove district of Luhansk Oblast received reinforcements from among the conscripts.
The newly deployed personnel reportedly include servicemen who have undergone treatment and rehabilitation for mental disorders."
