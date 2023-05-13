All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 out of 21 Shahed UAVs at midnight, hits reported

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 09:16
Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 out of 21 Shahed UAVs at midnight, hits reported
INFOGRAPHIC BY AIR FORCE

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the northern and southern directions at midnight on 13 May. Seventeen drones have been shot down.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: A total of 21 UAV launches were recorded. Seventeen drones were shot down in different areas by anti-aircraft missile systems, jet fighters, and mobile fire groups.

In addition, an Orlan-10 UAV was destroyed at night.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Unfortunately, there were some hits by enemy drones on infrastructure facilities in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Local authorities and services are working to deal with the aftermath."

Background: On 12 May, air defence units shot down four Lancet UAVs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
15:59
Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front
All News
Advertisement: