Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 out of 21 Shahed UAVs at midnight, hits reported

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the northern and southern directions at midnight on 13 May. Seventeen drones have been shot down.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: A total of 21 UAV launches were recorded. Seventeen drones were shot down in different areas by anti-aircraft missile systems, jet fighters, and mobile fire groups.

In addition, an Orlan-10 UAV was destroyed at night.

Quote: "Unfortunately, there were some hits by enemy drones on infrastructure facilities in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Local authorities and services are working to deal with the aftermath."

Background: On 12 May, air defence units shot down four Lancet UAVs.

