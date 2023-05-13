All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​G7 countries increase financial assistance to Ukraine to US$44 billion

European PravdaSaturday, 13 May 2023, 11:20

The volume of international obligations to provide economic and budgetary support to Ukraine for 2023 and the beginning of 2024 increased to US$44 billion.

Source: Communiqué following a meeting of finance ministers and heads of central banks of the G7 countries in Japan, as European Pravda reports

Quote: "We, together with the international community, have increased our commitment of budget and economic support for Ukraine for 2023 and early 2024 to 44 billion US dollars, which enabled the approval of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program for Ukraine amounting to 15.6 billion US dollars over 4 years," the communiqué says.

Advertisement:

Details: It is noted that this support gives Ukraine confidence and allows the authorities to ensure the functioning of their government, continue providing basic services, carry out critical repairs to damaged infrastructure and stabilise the economy.

Quote: "We look forward to swift implementation of structural reforms by Ukraine under the IMF-supported program, and the successful completion of the program’s reviews, which will promote macroeconomic and financial stabilization, enhance governance and strengthen institutions, contribute to longer-term economic sustainability and post-war reconstruction. This will also help to catalyze further financial support from other countries and institutions as well as the private sector," the communiqué said.

Background: Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said that the new EU sanctions would be aimed at combating the circumvention of already imposed trade restrictions and developing "in very close coordination" with the G7 countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: