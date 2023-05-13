Plane shot down in Bryansk region, Russians looking for "saboteurs"

A Su-34 supersonic fighter bomber crashed in Bryansk Oblast, in the afternoon of 13 May – in addition to the Russian helicopter shot down by Russia's own anti-air defence system.

Source: TASS with reference to sources, Mash

Quote: "The Su-34 crashed near the Ukrainian border.

The fate of those on board is being determined."

Details: Russian mass media write that an interception plan has been introduced in the territory of the Klintsovsky district, where they are looking for "saboteurs who could shoot down a helicopter and a fighter jet."

It is noted that there are more than 40 kilometres between the downed helicopter and the plane.

Update: The mass media write about the probable downing of the another plane, a Su-35 fighter. Thus, on the afternoon of 13 May, four aerial targets may have been downed near the Ukrainian border – two helicopters, a Su-34 and a Su-35.

Background: Russian propagandists wrote that a helicopter allegedly crashed in the Bryansk region due to a fire in its engine, although people heard an explosion before the crash.

