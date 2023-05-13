All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two Russian helicopters and one jet shot down in Bryansk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 May 2023, 14:57
Two Russian helicopters and one jet shot down in Bryansk Oblast
SCREENSHOT

Russian propagandists wrote about downing two more helicopters and a Su-34 fighter bomber in Bryansk Oblast. The crews were killed in the crashes.

Source:  Readovka; TASS; RBC; Ostorozhno, Novosti (Beware, News); BBC Russian

Details: It is reported that a helicopter crashed in Bryansk Oblast, in the city of Klintsy.

Advertisement:

Initially, it was reported that the helicopter was shot down; people heard an explosion before it fell.

Later, the Kremlin media wrote that the fall was due to an engine fire.

Russia still needs to recognise the helicopter's affiliation.

Later, the news channel Ostorozno, Novosti (Beware, news) reported that two helicopters crashed: one of them fell in Klintsy itself, the other near the village of Suretsky Muravei.

The propagandists have not yet confirmed the second helicopter.

Update: Propagandists posted images from the helicopter crash site.

They write that, judging by the camouflage and the presence of a rescue parachute, the helicopter "most likely" belongs to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

The Russians have reported about two dead pilots.

At the same time, it became known that the "second helicopter" turned out to be a Su-34 fighter-bomber jet, which was also shot down in Bryansk Oblast.

Later, it became known that two helicopters and a plane were shot down in the Bryansk Oblast on 13 May.

The Russian BBC, citing sources, reported that two helicopters and a plane crashed there.

The outlet emphasises that some Russian propaganda channels expres unsubstantiated assumptions that the helicopters and the plane were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems, using the Western weapons that they had received.

Others, without any confirmations, either, write about "sabotage groups of Ukrainians with portable anti-aircraft systems" on the territory of Russia.

There is no exact line of enquiry, but it is certain that the crews of one helicopter and one plane have died.

The governor of Bryansk Oblast, Aleksandr Bogomaz, said that as a result of the fall of the helicopter in the city of Klintsy, five houses were damaged on the ground and a woman was injured.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
All News
Advertisement: