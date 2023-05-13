Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka, killing 2 people and injuring 10, including children

CONSEQUENCES OF AN ATTACK ON KOSTIANTYNIVKA, SOURCE: PROSECUTOR GENERAL'S OFFICE OF UKRAINE

On Saturday, two people, including a 15-year-old girl, were killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. Additionally, 10 residents of the city were injured, including two teenagers.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "On 13 May 2023, Russian occupational forces attacked the city of Kostiantynivka again.

Two residents, including a 15-year-old girl, died due to the occupiers' attack on the settlement.

Ten people, including two teenagers aged 15 and 16, suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were taken to the hospital for qualified medical care."

Details: As a result of the shelling, high-rise buildings and houses, a gas station, a pharmacy, and shops were damaged and destroyed.

According to early reports, occupiers attacked the city using Smerch multiple launch rocket systems.

The Prosecutor General's Office also reports that a 57-year-old resident was injured in the artillery shelling in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday. The man received shrapnel wounds to the head and torso; he was hospitalised.

Two high-rise buildings, private houses, farm buildings, a minibus and power lines were damaged.

