Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: The first important steps will be taken soon

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 May 2023, 20:22
Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: The first important steps will be taken soon

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thinks that the first important steps regarding the Ukrainian counteroffensive will take place soon.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are preparing very seriously. And very serious steps will definitely be taken. I know we're all motivated. And not only those who know this plan, but also our people... I can't answer you [where and when the counteroffensive will start – ed.]. But you will definitely see it, and Russia will definitely feel it.

...We believe in victory and I think that the first important steps will be taken soon."

Details: At the same time, the President stressed that his frankness about the specific place and time of the start of the counteroffensive "will not help Ukraine, but will hinder it."

