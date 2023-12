VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY THE PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he arrived in Berlin.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defence. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security."

