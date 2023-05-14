Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy nearly 100 Russian UAVs, artillery systems and armoured vehicles

The Russian invaders have lost 31 UAVs, 21 artillery systems and 5 tanks, with total losses of units of equipment reaching at least 85, during the past day of the war.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 198,880 (+620) military personnel,

3,756 (+5) tanks,

7,325 (+18) armoured combat vehicles,

3,116 (+21) artillery systems,

562 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

314 (+0) air defence systems,

308 (+0) aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2,696 (+31) operational-tactical UAVs,

970 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

6,018 (+7) vehicles and tankers,

404 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

