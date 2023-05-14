All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy nearly 100 Russian UAVs, artillery systems and armoured vehicles

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 May 2023, 08:23
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy nearly 100 Russian UAVs, artillery systems and armoured vehicles

The Russian invaders have lost 31 UAVs, 21 artillery systems and 5 tanks, with total losses of units of equipment reaching at least 85, during the past day of the war.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 198,880 (+620) military personnel,
  • 3,756 (+5) tanks,
  • 7,325 (+18) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 3,116 (+21) artillery systems,
  • 562 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 314 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 308 (+0) aircraft,
  • 294 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,696 (+31) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 970 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 6,018 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
  • 404 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: