Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Two civilians hospitalised

As a result of the shelling of the Marhanets hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two civilians were injured.

Source: Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians wounded two people in the Marhanets hromada of the Nikopol district. In the afternoon, the Ruscists opened fire there with artillery.

A 38-year-old man and a woman have been hospitalised in moderate condition. They have mine-explosive injuries, contusions, shrapnel injuries."

Details: Lysak added that the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

