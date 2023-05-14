The Russians shelled the houses of peaceful residents of Kharkiv Oblast: two people were killed

THE VILLAGE OF STARYTSYA, CHUHUIV DISTRICT OF KHARKIV OBLAST, GOOGLE MAPS

As a result of shelling by the Russians, two civilians died in the village of Starytsa, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers once again fired at the houses of civilians in Kharkiv Oblast.

Today, the village of Starytsia in the Chuguyiv district was under attack. Unfortunately, two civilians died from the shelling: a 59-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man."

