Russian forces make unsuccessful attempts to advance on Kupiansk and Marinka fronts – General Staff report

On Sunday, 14 May, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the Kupiansk front. Ukrainian forces also repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 14 May

Details: Over the course of today, Russian forces conducted six missile strikes, targeting the city of Kharkiv and the village of Zolochiv, among other settlements. Russian forces also carried out 27 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct around 20 attacks on positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements. Several civilians were injured; a number of private houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed. There is an ongoing threat of further missile strikes and airstrikes across Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the day, around 30 clashes took place across these four fronts, with the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka still at the epicentre of hostilities.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, and the operational situation there remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. Throughout the day, they deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Hirsk, Leonivka and Popivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Volfyne and Sadky (Sumy Oblast); and Oleksandrivka and Starytsia (Kharkiv Oblast).

The Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Masiutivka and Synkivka on the Kupiansk front. They carried out airstrikes on areas near Vilshana and Kyslivka and deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front, but conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Yampil, Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Several settlements were shelled: Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Berestove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Ivanivske and Stupochky. Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Chervone, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Toretsk and Shumy (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces conducted an airstrike on areas in and around Avdiivka and Novokalynove on the Avdiivka front and shelled Stepove, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Netailove, Karlivka and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Kizomys and Stanislav (Kherson Oblast). They also shelled around 30 civilian settlements, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast); Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Zolota Balka, Vesele, Lvove, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

The Russian Defence Ministry continues to undertake measures to integrate illegal armed groups subordinated to the Russian-controlled Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) into the Russian Armed Forces. A brigade within the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces received an order that requires former members of the DPR forces to obtain new military IDs from the Russian Armed Forces and to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence for a minimum period of two years. In case of refusal, these individuals will be deployed to participate in assault operations on the most dangerous fronts as part of frontline units.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed three Russian reconnaissance drones, including two Orlan-10 drones and a Supercam drone.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, six areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, two field artillery units, and one other critical military target.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!