Russians struck Sumy Oblast 8 times over last day

Destruction in Sumy Oblast. Illustrative photo by the Oblast Military Administration.

On 14 May, Russian invaders carried out eight attacks on border hromadas of Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 109 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians hit the Bilopillia hromada with mortars (32 strikes) and grenade launchers (59 strikes).

Advertisement:

In the Yunakivka hromada, artillery shelling (10 strikes) and mortar attacks (eight strikes) were recorded.

Preliminary data indicates there were no casualties.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!