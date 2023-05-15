Russia's losses exceed 199,000 soldiers
Monday, 15 May 2023, 08:23
The defenders of Ukraine killed 580 Russian invaders and destroyed 24 drones, 21 artillery systems, 11 armoured combat vehicles and three tanks during the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 199, 460 (+580) military personnel,
- 3,759 (+3) tanks,
- 7,336 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,
- 3,137 (+21) artillery systems,
- 562 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 316 (+2) air defence systems,
- 308 (+0) aircraft,
- 294 (+0) helicopters,
- 2 720 (+24) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 973 (+3) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 6,034 (+16) vehicles and tankers,
- 407 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
