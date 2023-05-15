Russia's losses exceed 199,000 soldiers

UKRAINIAN MILITARY STRIKE RUSSIAN FORCES. PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE AFU

The defenders of Ukraine killed 580 Russian invaders and destroyed 24 drones, 21 artillery systems, 11 armoured combat vehicles and three tanks during the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 199, 460 (+580) military personnel,

3,759 (+3) tanks,

7,336 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,

3,137 (+21) artillery systems,

562 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

316 (+2) air defence systems,

308 (+0) aircraft,

294 (+0) helicopters,

2 720 (+24) operational-tactical UAVs,

973 (+3) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

6,034 (+16) vehicles and tankers,

407 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

