UK to provide Ukraine with long-range attack drones and air defence missiles

The UK is to provide Ukraine with hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a flight range of more than 200 km.

Source: the UK government on Monday after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the country for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Today the Prime Minister will confirm the further UK provision of hundreds of air defence missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km," the government said in a statement cited by Reuters.

"These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion," the statement says.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit London on Monday, 15 May.

Last week, the UK delivered long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

