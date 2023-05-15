Zelenskyy and Sunak arrive for talks at UK PM's country residence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence in Buckinghamshire, on Monday as part of his surprise visit to the UK.

Source: This is being reported by Sky News, writes European Pravda.

Details: Video footage from the TV channel showed the landing of two Chinook helicopters which took both leaders to the residence. The politicians disembarked from the helicopters accompanied by their delegations.

Advertisement:

After the helicopters landed, Sunak shared a photo of the two leaders embracing at Chequers. Zelenskyy is the first world leader the prime minister has hosted at his country residence.

Reminder:

Zelenskyy is in London after visiting Rome, Berlin and Paris this weekend.

On the day of Zelenskyy’s visit, the British government announced that it would send Ukraine hundreds of new attack drones with a flight range of over 200 km, as well as missiles for air defence systems.

London also announced that it will begin training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is already working with other countries on the possible provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!