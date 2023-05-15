All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2 people, wounding one

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 15 May 2023, 16:19
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2 people, wounding one
Two people were killed and one was wounded in an attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 15 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy again shelled the front-line village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district. As a result of the shelling, 2 people were killed: a 65-year-old woman and a man. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased."

Details: In addition, a 52-year-old man suffered a shrapnel wound. He was taken to a hospital.

