Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2 people, wounding one
Monday, 15 May 2023, 16:19
Two people were killed and one was wounded in an attack on Kharkiv Oblast on 15 May.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy again shelled the front-line village of Dvorichna in the Kupiansk district. As a result of the shelling, 2 people were killed: a 65-year-old woman and a man. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased."
Details: In addition, a 52-year-old man suffered a shrapnel wound. He was taken to a hospital.
