Four Russian UAVs shot down over Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed four Russian drones in the skies over Kherson Oblast as of 17:00 on 15 May.

Source: press service of Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: The air defence forces of Air Command Pivden destroyed four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles over Kherson Oblast on 15 May.

These include an Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV, a Supercam reconnaissance UAV, and two Lancet attack UAVs.

Background: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, noted that the Russian invaders have considerably stepped-up aerial reconnaissance recently, perhaps fearing a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

