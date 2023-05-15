All Sections
Russia claims it scrambled fighter jet due to NATO patrol aircraft in Baltic Sea

European PravdaMonday, 15 May 2023, 23:15
Su-27, photo by Vitaly V. Kuzmin from Wikipedia

Russia said it scrambled one of its Su-27 fighter jets due to the presence of NATO patrol planes over the Baltic Sea near the Russian border.

Source: a statement by the Russian National Defence Management Centre, quoted by Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Centre claimed that the planes were identified as a German P-3C Orion and a French Atlantic 2.

After the aircraft turned away from the Russian border, the Su-27 returned to its base. "Violations of the state border of the Russian Federation are not permitted," the statement added.

A mission of the European agency Frontex resumed its work in the Black Sea after it was suspended due to an incident with a Russian Su-35.

