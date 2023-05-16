All Sections
Ukraine's air defence systems target Russian drones near Boryspil – Kyiv Mayor

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 04:37
Ukraine's air defence systems target Russian drones near Boryspil – Kyiv Mayor
RUSSIAN DRONE. STOCK PHOTO: NOVYNARNIA.COM

Ukraine’s air defence forces are targeting Russian drones in the area to the south of Boryspil in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence forces are operating to the south of Boryspil, targeting Russian drones."

Details:  An air-raid warning has been issued in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast, the second one over the course of the night.

