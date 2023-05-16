Ukraine's air defence systems target Russian drones near Boryspil – Kyiv Mayor
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 04:37
Ukraine’s air defence forces are targeting Russian drones in the area to the south of Boryspil in Kyiv Oblast.
Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram
Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence forces are operating to the south of Boryspil, targeting Russian drones."
Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast, the second one over the course of the night.
