Ukraine's air defence systems target Russian drones near Boryspil – Kyiv Mayor

Ukraine’s air defence forces are targeting Russian drones in the area to the south of Boryspil in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote from Klitschko: "Air defence forces are operating to the south of Boryspil, targeting Russian drones."

Details: An air-raid warning has been issued in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast, the second one over the course of the night.

