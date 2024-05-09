All Sections
Russians hack Inter TV channel and broadcast Moscow parade

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 May 2024, 11:27
9 May parade in Moscow broadcast via the hacked TV channel. Screenshot

The Russians have hacked into the satellite feeds of the StarLightMedia and Inter TV channels in Ukraine and started broadcasting the parade in Moscow's Red Square.

Source: Detector Media

Details: This is evidenced by videos that began to appear on various Telegram channels. The same information was confirmed by the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting.

It is noted that Ukrainian providers are switching to IPTV signals, and experts are working to repel the hacker attack.

Background: A military parade is taking place in Moscow on 9 May. Russian leader Vladimir Putin, during his speech, accused the West of "distorting the truth about the Second World War" and hinted at the readiness to use strategic nuclear weapons.

