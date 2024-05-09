Zelenskyy replaces Ukraine's Special Operations Forces commander

Oleksandr Trepak during the defence of Donetsk airport in 2014-2015. Photo: Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhii Lupanchuk from his post as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Trepak as his replacement.

Source: decrees on the president's website

Quote: "Serhii Kostiantynovych Lupanchuk shall be dismissed from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine...

Oleksandr Serhiiovych Trepak shall be appointed as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".

Details: Serhii Lupanchuk, an officer of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, was appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces in November 2023 after the notorious dismissal of Major General Viktor Khorenko. Lupanchuk's face has never been revealed to the public during his tenure in the Special Operations Forces.

For reference: Based on information from open sources, Brigadier General Oleksandr Trepak is a serviceman of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a Hero of Ukraine. Trepak took part in the defence of Donetsk airport in 2014-2015.

Background:

