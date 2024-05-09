Zelenskyy replaces Ukraine's Special Operations Forces commander
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhii Lupanchuk from his post as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Trepak as his replacement.
Source: decrees on the president's website
Quote: "Serhii Kostiantynovych Lupanchuk shall be dismissed from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine...
Oleksandr Serhiiovych Trepak shall be appointed as commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine".
Details: Serhii Lupanchuk, an officer of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, was appointed commander of the Special Operations Forces in November 2023 after the notorious dismissal of Major General Viktor Khorenko. Lupanchuk's face has never been revealed to the public during his tenure in the Special Operations Forces.
For reference: Based on information from open sources, Brigadier General Oleksandr Trepak is a serviceman of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a Hero of Ukraine. Trepak took part in the defence of Donetsk airport in 2014-2015.
Background:
- On 3 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Viktor Khorenko and appointed Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
- In his evening address on the same day, Zelenskyy said that Khorenko would continue to carry out special tasks as part of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
- Khorenko himself stated that he was unaware of the reasons behind his resignation from the position, having learned about it through the media.
- On 4 November, the Office of the President of Ukraine stated that Zelenskyy dismissed Khorenko from the post of Commander of the Special Operations Forces at the request of Defence Minister Rustem Umierov.
- Umierov said that he would not explain the reasons for Khorenko's dismissal, but ventured that Khorenko was needed on a "certain front".
