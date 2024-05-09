All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Images emerge showing aftermath of strike on oil depot in occupied Luhansk

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 9 May 2024, 12:59
Images emerge showing aftermath of strike on oil depot in occupied Luhansk
Aftermath of a strike on an oil depot in occupied Luhansk. Photo: Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Radio Liberty's Russian Service has released a satellite image showing the aftermath of a strike on an oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk on 7 May.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Advertisement:

Details: Photos dated 8 May reportedly reveal traces of a fire and at least three fuel storage tanks destroyed by the fire. Radio Liberty further noted that the Russian occupation authorities claimed on 7 May that the refinery had been hit by ATACMS missiles, supposedly leaving five people injured.

Background: On the late evening of 7 May, explosions rocked Luhansk. An oil depot located in the city caught fire.

Support UP or become our patron!



Subjects: Luhansk
Advertisement:

Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos

Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff

Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company

Emergency power outages implemented in Kyiv and number of oblasts

50 countries and organisations agreed to take part in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland

Zelenskyy strongly condemns assassination attempt on Slovak PM and wishes him speedy recovery

All News
Luhansk
Several explosions heard in Luhansk and oil depot catches fire – video
Satellite images show aftermath of 13 April airstrike on occupied Luhansk
Ukrainian pilots effectively attack Russian command post in Luhansk
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Explosions rock Sevastopol in Crimea, air defence responding – video
22:33
37 Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast recorded in one day, with one person killed and one wounded
22:07
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 2 railway employees
22:04
US intelligence says Russia has stepped up disinformation campaign against Zelenskyy
21:56
Russian missile debris lands on porch
21:54
ID stops bullet and saves life of border guard in Vovchansk – photo
21:09
Man who shot Slovak PM may belong to pro-Russian militarised group – photos
21:00
Intensity of combat action on Kharkiv front increases – Ukraine's General Staff
20:55
Russians target densely populated district of Kharkiv, injuring people and damaging 5-storey building
20:47
Rolling blackouts to be in effect throughout Ukraine on 16 May – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: