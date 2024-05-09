Images emerge showing aftermath of strike on oil depot in occupied Luhansk

Aftermath of a strike on an oil depot in occupied Luhansk. Photo: Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Radio Liberty's Russian Service has released a satellite image showing the aftermath of a strike on an oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk on 7 May.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Advertisement:

Details: Photos dated 8 May reportedly reveal traces of a fire and at least three fuel storage tanks destroyed by the fire. Radio Liberty further noted that the Russian occupation authorities claimed on 7 May that the refinery had been hit by ATACMS missiles, supposedly leaving five people injured.

Background: On the late evening of 7 May, explosions rocked Luhansk. An oil depot located in the city caught fire.

Support UP or become our patron!





