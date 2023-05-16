All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers use educational institutions for shelter in Donetsk Oblast – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 06:45
Occupiers use educational institutions for shelter in Donetsk Oblast – General Staff
A DESTROYED BUILDING IN OCCUPIED TERRITORY. STOCK PHOTO BY DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians are using school buildings to accommodate personnel, store equipment and provide shelter in the town of Yasynuvata, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy continues to cynically use educational institutions in the temporarily occupied settlements for its own purposes.

The buildings of one of the local schools in Yasynuvata, Donetsk Oblast, are used by the Russian occupiers to accommodate their personnel. Military equipment is hidden in the school playground, and the basement is used as a shelter."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian forces advance on the flanks around Bakhmut despite "fierce resistance" and take Russian soldiers prisoner
Russian Uragan rocket launchers attack Kurakhove: 3 civilians injured, including 1 minor
Russian forces attack Kostiantynivka, killing 2 people and injuring 10, including children
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: