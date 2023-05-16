Occupiers use educational institutions for shelter in Donetsk Oblast – General Staff

The Russians are using school buildings to accommodate personnel, store equipment and provide shelter in the town of Yasynuvata, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy continues to cynically use educational institutions in the temporarily occupied settlements for its own purposes.

The buildings of one of the local schools in Yasynuvata, Donetsk Oblast, are used by the Russian occupiers to accommodate their personnel. Military equipment is hidden in the school playground, and the basement is used as a shelter."

