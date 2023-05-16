End-of-term celebrations cancelled for almost all schoolchildren in occupied Crimea

In the schools of occupied Crimea, the celebrations of the "farwell bell" [a traditional celebration for graduating students, usually involving all students of the school – ed.] were cancelled for most students.

Source: Serhii Aksionov, the Russian-appointed "head" of the occupied peninsula, on Telegram

Details: According to him, "for the purposes of safety", school celebrations will be held only for graduates of the 9th and 11th grades. These events will take place indoors. The rest of the students will celebrate the end of the academic year in their classes.

Background:

Before that, in the schools of the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, which borders Ukraine, the ceremonial lines for the "farwell bell" on 23 May were cancelled.

