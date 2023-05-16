All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


End-of-term celebrations cancelled for almost all schoolchildren in occupied Crimea

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 16 May 2023, 13:02
End-of-term celebrations cancelled for almost all schoolchildren in occupied Crimea
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM FREEPIK

In the schools of occupied Crimea, the celebrations of the "farwell bell" [a traditional celebration for graduating students, usually involving all students of the school – ed.] were cancelled for most students.

Source: Serhii Aksionov, the Russian-appointed "head" of the occupied peninsula, on Telegram

Details: According to him, "for the purposes of safety", school celebrations will be held only for graduates of the 9th and 11th grades. These events will take place indoors. The rest of the students will celebrate the end of the academic year in their classes.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Before that, in the schools of the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, which borders Ukraine, the ceremonial lines for the "farwell bell" on 23 May were cancelled.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: