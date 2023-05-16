All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians threaten to cut off electricity to residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 16 May 2023, 14:21
Russians threaten to cut off electricity to residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The occupiers are threatening to cut off the electricity supply to the homes of residents of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast who do not have Russian passports.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center has reported that the occupiers are forcing residents to make new electricity supply contracts that require Russian-issued documents.

In particular, to do this, you need to have a Russian-issued passport, tax ID and documents for the ownership of the property. 

Advertisement:

The National Resistance Center has said that the occupiers are giving the residents 30 days to file all the documents and sign new agreements, otherwise, they will cut off the electricity supply.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: