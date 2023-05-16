All Sections
Russians threaten to cut off electricity to residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 16 May 2023, 14:21
Russians threaten to cut off electricity to residents of occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The occupiers are threatening to cut off the electricity supply to the homes of residents of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast who do not have Russian passports.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Details: The National Resistance Center has reported that the occupiers are forcing residents to make new electricity supply contracts that require Russian-issued documents.

In particular, to do this, you need to have a Russian-issued passport, tax ID and documents for the ownership of the property. 

The National Resistance Center has said that the occupiers are giving the residents 30 days to file all the documents and sign new agreements, otherwise, they will cut off the electricity supply.

