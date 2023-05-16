Ukraine officially joins NATO cybercentre

Ukraine has officially joined the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), Ukrainian flag was raised near the headquarters of the centre.

Source: This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes European Pravda

Details: "Today the National Flag of Ukraine is officially raised at the Headquarters of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, marking official accession of Ukraine to the CCDCOE" the statement reads.

🇺🇦Today the National Flag of Ukraine is officially raised at the Headquarters of the #NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, marking official accession of Ukraine to the @ccdcoe pic.twitter.com/etVKyDiGIp Advertisement: — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 16, 2023

"We thank the CCDCOE Sponsoring Nations for inviting Ukraine and express our special gratitude to the Government of Estonia for their support and assistance on the way to NATO CCDCOE!" the Foreign Ministry said.

In early March last year, representatives of 27 NATO member states decided to give Ukraine the status of a member country of the NATO CCDCOE. Before that, Ukraine's membership was blocked by Hungary.

Located in Tallinn, CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited cyber security centre and think tank specialising in interdisciplinary applied research, analysis, information exchange, and cyber defence training and exercises.

