All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian State Duma denounces Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 16:26

The State Duma of Russia voted for the bill about the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax

Russia’s participation in the treaty was suspended with the order of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, in July 2007, and on 29 November 2007 a corresponding law was introduced.

Leonid Slutsky, Head of the State Duma Committee for International Affairs, stated that the treaty has existed only de jure for a long time, its denunciation will strengthen the security of Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russian suspended its participation in the treaty back in 2007 due to a hypocritical stance of the NATO bloc, the members of which have not ratified an adapted version of the Treaty. From the practical point of view, the treaty only exists on paper."

Andrey Kartapolov, Head of the Defence Committee of the State Duma, claimed on 16 May that the denunciation of the treaty is "our [Russia’s – ed.] signal to the West that neither the US not NATO member states are reliable partners to make agreements with, whose stance we take into account."

Putin introduced the bill about the denunciation of the CFE to the State Duma of Russia last week.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed on 19 November 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO member states (Belgium, the UK, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the US, Türkiye and France) and 6 states of the organisation of the Treaty of Warsaw (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, USSR and Czechoslovakia) and came into force on 9 November 1992.

The treaty implemented quotas on the quantity of military equipment, which the signees could have, including tanks, artillery, helicopters and aircraft.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: