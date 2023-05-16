President of PACE plans to visit Ukraine

Tiny Kox, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), is planning to visit Ukraine.

Source: Kox in an interview for European Pravda

The PACE president stated that in his office, he deals with problems with fundamental freedoms in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Freedom of speech and freedom of media is a matter of utmost importance. Of course, in the conditions of war some things become a bit different but there are still basic things. Even your President remarked that we are not defending borders but we are defending values and citizens."

"I am planning to go to Ukraine on short notice and I want to discuss it with your Parliament because as you also say, it is hard for a state to do everything perfectly under a brutal attack," he stated.

Yet he added that there is something between "doing perfectly" and "doing completely wrong."

"And I think that the European Council can assist your Parliament to improve the situation even in times of war," he remarked.

Kox believes that the Ukrainian government should not wait until the end of the war to do what can be done now: "Because tomorrow there will be new challenges, new problems."

Tiny Kox insists that Ukraine must hold Parliamentary and presidential elections even under martial law, and the Ukrainian government must come up with how to cope with this challenge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





