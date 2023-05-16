Most brutal fights near Bakhmut and Marinka; three Russian electronic warfare stations and two munitions warehouses destroyed – General Staff

The Russian forces focus their primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Forty-four combat clashes took place there during the day. The defenders continue to destroy Russian warehouses and equipment.

Source: evening summary of the General Staff

Details: During the day, missile and artillery units hit five manpower concentration areas, three electronic warfare stations, two enemy ammunition depots, and one point of fuel and lubricants belonging to the occupiers.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts; the designated units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform their tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. The transfer of units of the Russian territorial troops, which were trained at the training grounds of Belarus, to the areas of hostilities continues.

Advertisement:

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the invaders continue to maintain military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. Mortar and artillery occurred in Murav'yi settlement in Chernihiv Oblast; in Romashkove, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Sadky, Zapsillia (Sumy Oblast), as well as in Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Budarky, Nesterne, Kruhle, Zemlianky, Starytsa and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Masiutivka, Kharkiv Oblast, Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast. Airstrikes took place near Budarka, Vilshana, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Tabaivka of Kharkiv Oblast. Dvorichanske, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Maiyutivka, Kindrashivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Berestove of Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka of Luhansk Oblast were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, during the day, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast. He carried out airstrikes in the settlements of Bilogorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne, Siversk and Chervone in Donetsk Oblast. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, and Spirne of Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the occupier conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlement of Ivanivske. He carried out airstrikes in Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Toretsk settlements of Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery fire affected Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Pivnichne, and Toretsk of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the invaders continue to destroy the infrastructure of settlements; they carried out airstrikes on Avdiivka and Vodiane, shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Karlivka (all in Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, units of the defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in the city of Marinka. Invaders launched an air strike in the Krasnohorivka area. At the same time, Hostre, Marinka, and Pobieda of Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, during the day, the invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka settlements. They fired at Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka (Donetsk Oblast).

The Russians continue to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhia Oblast, and Beryslav, Kizomys, and Mala Tokmachka in Kherson Oblast. Meanwhile, invaders shelled the settlements of Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske of Zaporizhia Oblast, as well as Tokarivka, Kizomys of Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces made 13 strikes on the Russian personnel and military equipment concentration areas, as well as three strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. During this day, our defenders destroyed a Shahed Iranian attack UAV and two reconnaissance drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!