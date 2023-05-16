Von der Leyen calls on world to support Zelenskyy's "peace formula"

The President of the European Commission considers the Ukrainian approach to establishing peace as irreplaceable and called on everyone to support it.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during the fourth summit of the Council of Europe, the correspondent of European Pravda reports from Reykjavik.

In her speech, Von der Leyen emphasised, in particular, that the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine did not appear only after the full-scale invasion, and also connected the aggression of the Russian Federation and crimes during the Revolution of Dignity.

"It started with the first victims shot on the Maidan... It started with the Russian invasion of Crimea and Donbas," she said.

Von der Leyen also emphasised that the basis of peace in Ukraine should be the establishment of justice, which requires listening to Ukraine's opinion. From this, she concluded that it is necessary to support the path to peace offered by Ukraine - the so-called "Zelenskyy peace formula".

"We will not decide anything about Ukraine without Ukraine. That is why we fully support the Ukrainian peace formula," the President of the Council of Europe said.

"The Ukrainian peace formula is the basis of their path to peace. That is why I call on all of us to support this peace formula," she emphasised, urging everyone to "join forces."

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Council of Europe summit should take a real step towards compensation for Russia's aggression, and PACE President Tini Kox announced in an interview with European Pravda the creation of a register of damages caused to Ukraine by Russia.

In his speech at the summit, President Zelenskyy called on the international society to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

