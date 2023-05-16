Macron announces creation of register of damage from Russian aggression at Council of Europe summit

At the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of an international register of damage caused to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Source: AFP news outlet, reported by European Pravda

Details: In a speech at the opening of the Council of Europe summit, the French president said that the organisation had created an "international register of damage caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine" on Tuesday.

"The Council [of Europe – ed.] is once again at the head of the side of the victims of aggression," Macron said, calling on "all states to actively participate in the development" of the register.

He has also called on the Council of Europe to facilitate the creation of one hundred psychological centres to help victims of Russian aggression under the auspices of the Council of Europe Development Bank.

The register of damage from Russian aggression will operate in the Netherlands. It will include evidence of damage and claims for compensation for damage or injury.

The register will be open to individuals and legal entities, as well as the Ukrainian state, including regional and local authorities, and state-owned or state-controlled enterprises.

Background: The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has previously explained that the register of damage will become an integral part of the mechanism for compensation for damage caused by the Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine and its elements at the international and national levels in the states concerned.

