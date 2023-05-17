Belarus claims nuclear weapons were not brought to them from Russia: it was just an announcement

The tactical nuclear weapons brought from Russia have not yet been deployed on the territory of Belarus.

Source: Valentin Rybakov, a permanent representative of Belarus to the UN, stated this during the debate at the UN, reports European Pravda.

"These announcements about deploying tactical nuclear weapons in the Republic of Belarus…these are just the announcements. Nothing practical has been done [in this regard]," Rybakov said.

According to him, if any decision is made in this area, it will be the "decision of the Belarusian Government, not by anybody else’s government".

Previously: On 25 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that tactical nuclear weapons would be deployed in Belarus by July, and he also compared his nuclear plans to the US deployment of its weapons in Europe.

After that, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, spoke about the possibility of deployment of Russian strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

