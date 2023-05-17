UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister

Britain can support the Ukrainian military by assisting other countries wishing to supply fighter jets and other military equipment to Ukraine.

This was announced on Wednesday, 17 May by Ben Wallace, British Defence Minister, reports European Pravda with reference to The Guardian.

Quote: "What we can, obviously contribute, is training and support, again, within limits, because we don’t have F16 pilots," Ben Wallace said at a press conference in Berlin with his German counterpart, when asked about international plans to send the jets to Ukraine.

"We can do what we’ve done throughout this … which is we can enable other people who wish to," he added.

"Any nation that comes to us and says we want to get tanks into Ukraine … we will help with that process," Wallace said.

Meanwhile, the German defence minister, Boris Pistorius, told reporters Germany did not have the training capacity or military equipment to actively contribute to a British-Dutch initiative to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

"We cannot play an active role in such an alliance, in such a coalition, because we have neither the training capacities, the competencies or the planes," Pistorius said.

On 17 May, following a meeting on the sidelines of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, the Prime Ministers of the UK and the Netherlands, agreed to lead a "jet coalition" to provide Ukraine with the F-16s.

In an evening address on Tuesday 16 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the UK and the Netherlands, as well as France, had joined the so-called "fighter jet coalition".

