French Senate recognised Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

The French Senate, following the Lower House of Parliament and the National Assembly, will approve a resolution recognising the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Details: 327 out of 343 French senators voted for the resolution calling the Holodomor a genocide of the Ukrainian people, while the remaining 16 voted against it.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, thanked the French Senate for "this historic vote which restores justice and honours the memory of millions of victims." "Such crimes should never repeat and never be forgotten," the minister wrote on Twitter.

According to the authors of the resolution, the Holodomor should be recognised as genocide in view of its purpose of denying Ukrainian identity and the disappearance of the Ukrainian nation. "This recognition is intended to proclaim France's unwavering commitment to respect for human dignity, express support for the Ukrainian people and prevent the continuation of such actions," they note.

The resolution states that "the disclosure of the atrocities and sufferings of the Ukrainian people is part of the struggle today, as in the past, against oblivion, for the establishment of responsibility and legal reparations, as well as against the recurrence of these tragedies".

The document also calls on the French government to "publicly condemn the genocide committed by the Soviet authorities against the Ukrainian rural population in 1932-1933".

Background: The French National Assembly recognised the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people at the end of March.

The Holodomor has been recognised as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of more than two dozen countries in the world, including in Europe. In March, this step was taken by the Belgian House of Representatives, the Lower House of the Belgian Parliament, and Iceland's Parliament.

