Lower house of French parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians

European PravdaTuesday, 28 March 2023, 21:06

On Tuesday, the National Assembly of France, which is the lower house of the French parliament, adopted a resolution recognising the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people. The document was passed by a majority of 168 votes.

Source: European Pravda

The resolution emphasises that the Holodomor was artificially caused by a famine that differed in its scale compared to other regions of the Soviet Union, and "claimed the lives of about four million Ukrainians, mostly peasants."

"This resolution is aimed at recognition, by the French authorities, of this forced famine of the Ukrainian population as genocide, as well as at condemning the actions committed, which included the extermination and mass violations of human rights and freedoms," the document says.

The resolution, initiated by a group of MPs led by Anne Genet of the pro-presidential Renaissance Party, was supported by 168 members of the French National Assembly against two.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the French parliamentarians for their decision as "a strong contribution to exposing the crimes of totalitarian Russia – past and present."

In general, the Holodomor has already been recognised as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of more than two dozen countries of the world, including those in Europe. In March, this step was taken by the Belgian House of Representatives, the lower house of the Belgian parliament, and Iceland's Parliament.

