US will provide Ukraine with new combat systems with current situation in mind – Department of State

The United States, together with its partners, will continue to assess the development of the situation in Ukraine and, based on this, will decide which combat systems can be provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the future.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Vedant Patel, representative of the US Department of State

Quote from Patel: "We’ll continue to assess, based on the situation and security circumstances on the ground, what systems make sense."

Details: At the same time, he recalled that in recent times, great attention has been paid to strengthening the air defence of Ukraine. "You have seen our Ukrainian partners use American systems to quite [a] success in defending their territorial integrity and sovereignty," Patel noted.

He emphasised that the US and other partners want Ukraine to receive effective combat systems as soon as possible.

