All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 1,000 Russians flee from conscription to Finland

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 13:38

More than a 1,000 Russian citizens have fled to Finland trying to avoid mobilisation and now the country is waiting for EU instructions on what to do with them.

Source: This was reported by Sky News, writes European Pravda 

Details: Finland is waiting to hear the European Union's stance on the fate of Russians who have fled conscription before making any decisions about granting them asylum.

A total of 1,109 Russian citizens have sought refuge in Finland to avoid military conscription in Russia so far, the Finnish Immigration Service has said.

Advertisement:

There has been no indication as to when the EU will finalise its guidance on the issue.

In January, Finland suspended the consideration of asylum applications for Russians fleeing from conscription.

At the same time, in April, a court in Croatia denied the status of political refugees and provided international protection to five Chechen natives who said they were fleeing from being sent to the front in Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: