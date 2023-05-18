Over 1,000 Russians flee from conscription to Finland

More than a 1,000 Russian citizens have fled to Finland trying to avoid mobilisation and now the country is waiting for EU instructions on what to do with them.

Details: Finland is waiting to hear the European Union's stance on the fate of Russians who have fled conscription before making any decisions about granting them asylum.

A total of 1,109 Russian citizens have sought refuge in Finland to avoid military conscription in Russia so far, the Finnish Immigration Service has said.

There has been no indication as to when the EU will finalise its guidance on the issue.

In January, Finland suspended the consideration of asylum applications for Russians fleeing from conscription.

At the same time, in April, a court in Croatia denied the status of political refugees and provided international protection to five Chechen natives who said they were fleeing from being sent to the front in Ukraine.

