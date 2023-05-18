All Sections
Ukrainian forces strike Russian ammunition dump and 7 electronic warfare systems – General Staff report

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 18:38
UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: OLEKSANDR SYRSKYI ON TELEGRAM

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck one Russian ammunition storage point, an anti-aircraft missile system, and seven electronic warfare systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 18 May

Details: Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out six airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated. Ukraine’s Defence Forces downed 21 Russian cruise missiles and seven reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an area where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, an ammunition storage point, three field artillery units, an anti-aircraft missile system, seven electronic warfare systems, and a radar.

Over the course of today, Russian forces conducted 36 missile strikes and 23 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct around 30 attacks on positions of Ukrainian forces and civilian settlements.

Russian forces are continuing to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Over the course of the day, around 17 combat engagements took place across these four fronts, with the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka still at the epicentre of hostilities.

There is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, and the operational situation there remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Throughout the day, they deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Boiaro-Lezhachi, Pavlivka, Basivka and Myropillia (Sumy Oblast); and Starytsia, Synelnykove, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Nesterne and Budarky (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Kamianka, Kolodiazne, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front but attacked Makiivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Over the course of today, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ivanivske. Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Bohdanivka and Bakhmut. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Sievierne on the Avdiivka front but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Novokalynove and Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces once again repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces continued to target frontline civilian settlements and shelled Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the course of today, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they shelled Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Shaktarske and conducted airstrikes in and around Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Novopil (Donetsk Oblast) and attacked Burlatske (Donetsk Oblast); Olhivske,  Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske and Plavni (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Russian occupation forces are continuing to put pressure on civilians living in temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, in particular in the Henichesk district, where they are threatening to deport anyone who refuses to obtain a Russian passport.

Russian military personnel have arrived in some settlements in the Kakhovka district, where they occupy not only vacant houses but also houses where civilians are currently living. They threaten to throw anyone who objects out of their own homes.

Russian forces appear to have stepped up their counterintelligence measures in the occupied parts of the Kherson district. They have set up additional checkpoints on roads between settlements and are thoroughly inspecting vehicles and their owners’ documents as well as the contents of their phones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



