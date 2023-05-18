All Sections
Norway will give up to 8 M-270 MLRS to Ukraine and will step up training Ukrainian soldiers

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 19:15

Norway’s Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced additional military aid for Ukraine on Thursday, 18 May, saying that Norway will also step up its participation in training Ukrainian military personnel in the UK.

Source: Bjørn Arild Gram during a press conference with UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace

Details: Norway’s Defence Minister said that Norway provides military assistance to Ukraine through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine and through Operation Interflex, a UK-led training programme for Ukrainian recruits.

"Norway is a substantial contributor to the Fund and we also contribute to the training of Ukrainian soldiers, both here in the United Kingdom and in Norway. From the summer, Norway will double our number of instructors in Operation Interflex," he announced.

Gram also said that Norway will give Ukraine additional long-range artillery systems and radars.

"Norway [is providing] three Arthur artillery location radars and up to eight long-range rocket artillery [systems], MLRS type. These donations are made in close collaboration with the United Kingdom," he said.

Like the US-made HIMARS systems, M-270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) can strike targets up to 80 kilometres away. Ukraine received several shipments of MLRS from the UK last year.

Background: In March, the Norwegian Armed Forces announced the delivery of eight Leopard 2 tanks and four support vehicles to Ukraine.

