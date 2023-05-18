Pentagon overestimated cost of weapons provided to Ukraine by at least US$3 billion. This is good news

The US Department of Defence discovered an error in accounting for the cost of weapons that Ukraine received from American warehouses, which was about US$3 billion overestimated.

Source: two sources in the Senate and the defence sector of the US government told Reuters,as European Pravda reports

Details: According to the news agency, the accounting error was due to the fact that the cost of weapons that were taken from American stocks and then sent to Ukraine was "higher than warranted value".

The sources explained that the US Defence Ministry used the cost of equipment to replace the weapons transferred to Ukraine to assess military aid. It also costs less, taking into account depreciation.

A defence official told Reuters that the amount of "overvalued" aid to Ukraine could rise as the Pentagon thoroughly examines the situation.

According to the agency, the reassessment of military assistance to Ukraine means that the United States has more funds than previously thought. Therefore, the need to coordinate another financial assistance package between the White House and Congress may not yet arise.

Background: Earlier, some officials of the US presidential administration, lawmakers and congressional staffers expressed concern that funds to support Ukraine may run out until midsummer.

Negotiations are ongoing between Congress and the White House to raise the debt ceiling, in exchange for which Congress demands significant spending cuts. As reported by the media, these negotiations, which also relate to the defence budget for 2024, may complicate the financing of Ukraine.

The White House, however, stated that they don't plan to apply to Congress yet with a request to allocate additional funds to support Ukraine by the end of the fiscal year.

