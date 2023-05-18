All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon overestimated cost of weapons provided to Ukraine by at least US$3 billion. This is good news

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 20:01

The US Department of Defence discovered an error in accounting for the cost of weapons that Ukraine received from American warehouses, which was about US$3 billion overestimated.

Source: two sources in the Senate and the defence sector of the US government told Reuters,as  European Pravda reports

Details: According to the news agency, the accounting error was due to the fact that the cost of weapons that were taken from American stocks and then sent to Ukraine was "higher than warranted value".

Advertisement:

The sources explained that the US Defence Ministry used the cost of equipment to replace the weapons transferred to Ukraine to assess military aid.  It also costs less, taking into account depreciation.

A defence official told Reuters that the amount of "overvalued" aid to Ukraine could rise as the Pentagon thoroughly examines the situation.

According to the agency, the reassessment of military assistance to Ukraine means that the United States has more funds than previously thought. Therefore, the need to coordinate another financial assistance package between the White House and Congress may not yet arise.

Background: Earlier, some officials of the US presidential administration, lawmakers and congressional staffers expressed concern that funds to support Ukraine may run out until midsummer.

Negotiations are ongoing between Congress and the White House to raise the debt ceiling, in exchange for which Congress demands significant spending cuts. As reported by the media, these negotiations, which also relate to the defence budget for 2024, may complicate the financing of Ukraine.

The White House, however, stated that they don't plan to apply to Congress yet with a request to allocate additional funds to support Ukraine by the end of the fiscal year.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: