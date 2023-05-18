Italy will join training of Ukrainian military

Italy will train Ukrainian recruits in schools and military facilities in Italy and participate in EU training programmes for Ukraine in Brussels, Poland, and Germany.

Source: Guido Crosetto, Italian Defence Minister, on Thursday, as European Pravda reports, referring to Ansa

Details: At the moment, the Italian Defence Ministry is considering the possibility of participating in the European initiative to train Ukrainian soldiers "with the deployment of staff personnel to the commands in Brussels, Poland and Germany, and can also propose specialised training modules that will be conducted, however, in schools and at military facilities on our national territory", Crosetto said at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on foreign affairs and defence while considering the issue of missions abroad.

"The national contribution to the initiatives implemented by the European Union provides, starting in 2023, participation in a new mission of military assistance to Ukraine aimed at supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces through training activities and increasing their potential through operations conducted in a distributed manner on the territory of different member states of the Union," Crosetto explained.

Advertisement:

After talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister, expressed confidence in Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia.

"I am convinced that Ukraine will win, recover even stronger, and be more prosperous. The future of Ukraine is the future of peace and freedom, and it is the European future. And there are no other possible solutions," Meloni said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!