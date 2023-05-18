Ukrainian Armed Forces posts video of shooting down UAV with Stinger MANPADS
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 22:35
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a video showing the moment when a Russian drone was shot down by a Stinger MANPADS.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces operators detected an enemy UAV (possibly a Supercam) flying and fired a shot from a Stinger MANPADS, destroying the UAV."
Details: The General Staff has clarified that the drone was shot down by a soldier of the 8th Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych.
