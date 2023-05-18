Ukrainian Armed Forces posts video of shooting down UAV with Stinger MANPADS

SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have posted a video showing the moment when a Russian drone was shot down by a Stinger MANPADS.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces operators detected an enemy UAV (possibly a Supercam) flying and fired a shot from a Stinger MANPADS, destroying the UAV."

Details: The General Staff has clarified that the drone was shot down by a soldier of the 8th Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Iziaslav Mstyslavych.

