Shelling of Sumy Oblast: more than 60 strikes within 24 hours

DAMAGE IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russian occupiers carried out 10 artillery attacks on Sumy Oblast; 62 explosions were recorded during 18 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russian soldiers hit the Yunakivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories) with mortars (7 explosions) and artillery (8 explosions).

A mortar attack (12 explosions) was recorded in the Bilopillia hromada.

There was also mortar fire (4 explosions) in the Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Russians fired mortars (3 explosions) at the Myropillia hromada. A residential building in Myropillia was damaged.

Russian soldiers launched a mortar attack (10 explosions) on the village of Studenok in the Esman hromada. A private residential building, an outbuilding, a tractor, and a field sprayer were damaged in the attack, and 2 civilians were injured.

A mortar attack (18 explosions) was recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada.

