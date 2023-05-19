Explosions ring out in Kryvyi Rih
Friday, 19 May 2023, 02:15
Explosions rang out in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night of 18-19 May.
Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram
Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosions.
Advertisement:
Do not film or post anything on the Internet."
Details: As of 02:15, the air-raid warning was in force in the city and the oblast.
