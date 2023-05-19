Explosions ring out in Kryvyi Rih

PICTURE FROM YOU TUBE KRYVYI RIH MY CITY

Explosions rang out in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosions.

Do not film or post anything on the Internet."

Details: As of 02:15, the air-raid warning was in force in the city and the oblast.

