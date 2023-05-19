29 combat encounters between Defence Forces and occupiers in one day – General Staff report

There were 29 combat encounters between the defence forces of Ukraine and Russian occupiers on four fronts on 18 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 19 May

Quote: "Today, the Russian Federation once again launched a massive missile and air strike against Ukraine. Detailed information will be posted later.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 39 missile and 39 air strikes, as well as 50 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The probability of further missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers continue to concentrate their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – 29 combat encounters occurred on 18 May. The settlements of Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of combat action."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Studenok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Pavlivka, Basivka, Myropillia, Mezenivka in Sumy Oblast, and Starytsia, Synelnykove, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Nesterne, Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Kamianks, Kolodiazne, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions during the day. Occupiers launched airstrikes near Bilohorivka. Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhniokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continue to conduct offensive actions. Fierce battles for the city of Bakhmut are ongoing. The occupiers also conducted offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Ivanivske, but had no success. They launched aircraft attacks in and around Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, and Predtychyne. The settlements of Vasyukivka, Zaliznianske, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were attacked as well.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlements of Severne and Pervomaiske. Over the course of the past 24 hours, invaders launched airstrikes on the settlements of Novokalynove and Adviivka. Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelse in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled numerous attacks of the occupiers near the town of Marinka, and an attack in the area of Novomykhailivka. The Russians continued to destroy settlements along the contact line, and carried out artillery shelling of Krasnohorivka, Marinka, and Pobeda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not carry any offensive operations. The Russians launched aircraft attacks near the settlements of Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka. They attacked the settlements near the contact line, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defencive. They launched aircraft attacks on the settlement of Novopil in Donetsk Oblast. The occupiers also attacked the settlements of Burlatske in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske, and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as the city of Kherson.

The Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched 7 attacks on the areas where Russian manpower and military equipment were concentrated. The Defence Forces destroyed 24 cruise missiles and 8 Russian UAVs of different types during the day.

Apart from that, Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck clusters of weapons and military equipment, an ammunition storage point, three artillery units at their firing positions, an anti-aircraft system, seven electric warfare stations and a radar station.

